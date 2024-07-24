Woodbridge resident Keith Richard Wilson was arrested this week following a months-long investigation into reported sexual assaults reported in March, officials say.

Investigators say that the girl, who was under 18 at the time she was allegedly assaulted, was abused by Wilson, who was described as "an acquaintance" of his victim by police.

One incident was reported in a vehicle at the Occoquan Commuter Lot near Gordon Boulevard and Old Bridge Road, police say, while a second was in a parking lot in the 5100 block of Dale Boulevard.

They were reported to a family member, who alerted to the police, leading to Wilson's arrest this week.

At the time, police say that the victim and Wilson were both members of the Civil Air Patrol - a federally supported non-profit that is the civilian auxiliary of the US Air Force - and he had a supervisory role over the girl.

Wilson turned himself into police on Tuesday and was charged with two counts of indecent liberties by a person in a supervisory role.

His bond was set at $25,000 and his court date is pending.

