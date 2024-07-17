Woodbridge resident Daniel Smith, 72, who was a former instructor at the Chinn Park Recreation Center, was arrested this week and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery following a probe into claims of abuse by a then-13-year-old.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, in June, the investigation was launched when a teen came forward to report multiple incidents of sexual battery that took place between April and May 2022.

Police say that the child was sexually assaulted during swim lessons on more than one occasion by Smith, who was an instructor at the facility.

Smith was identified as the suspect, was arrested on Sunday, July 14, and charged with sexual battery.

He is being held without bond pending his next court date.

