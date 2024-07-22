Carjacker Struck Vehicle, Ran Over Owner During Prince William County Altercation, Police Say

Officers were called to the Oasis at Montclair Apartment Complex on Stedham Circle in Dumfries shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday to investigate a reported hit-and-run.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Police Department, a 37-year-old man was approached by an unknown suspect while he was outside of his gold Lexus SUV.

During that encounter, the wanted man got into the Lexus, and began driving in reverse while the owner grabbed onto the vehicle.

Investigators say that the wanted suspect drove into an unoccupied vehicle before accelerating forward, throwing the owner off and running him over.

The wanted man then drove the stolen SUV out of the area before police arrived. The victim was treated and rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the 1999 gold Lexus RX 300 has the Virginia license plate TUW8710, will have damage to the left rear bumper area, taillight assembly, possibly the rear left rim, and two "Baby on Board" stickers on the back.

