Carjacker Struck Vehicle, Ran Over Owner During Prince William County Altercation, Police Say

Officers were called to the Oasis at Montclair Apartment Complex on Stedham Circle in Dumfries shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, to investigate a reported hit-and-run.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Police Department, 37-year-old Vasquez Galvan was approached by an unknown suspect while he was outside of his gold Lexus SUV.

During that encounter, the wanted man got into the Lexus, and began driving in reverse while the owner grabbed onto the vehicle.

Investigators say that the wanted suspect drove into an unoccupied vehicle before accelerating forward, throwing Galvan off and running him over.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, authorities announced on Monday afternoon.

The wanted man then drove the stolen SUV out of the area before police arrived. The victim was treated and rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday morning, police say that they located the stolen Lexus RX 300 in the 14900 block of Ashdale Circle in Woodbridge while investigating an unrelated call.

They were also able to obtain surveillance images of the man believed to be involved in the fatal incident on Stedham Circle.

The incident remains under investigation.

