Boy Burned By Bathwater, Mother, Caregiver Charged With Child Abuse In Manassas: Police

Ninoska Marisol Torres Moradel, 23, and Marvin De Jesus Alvarado Lozano, 46, both of Manassas, have been arrested and charged following a months-long investigation into the boy's injuries.

According to investigators, Torres Moradel left her 2-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl unattended in their residents on Fairmont Avenue in Manassas in late January.

Police say that after leaving them, a friend of hers, later identified as Lozano, began taking care of the children, and while doing so, gave the boy a bath without checking the temperature of the water.

The following day, Torres Moradel found "significant markings" on the child and rushed him to an area hospital, where he was treated for serious burn injuries.

Following the investigation, Torres Moradel and Lozano were arrested in Manassas City over the weekend and charged with felony child abuse.

No bond information was provided by police, and their court dates were pending as of Tuesday, July 9.

