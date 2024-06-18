Boy, 17, Shot Dead In Woodbridge

Officers responded to the Misty Ridge Apartments located in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Ct in Woodbridge around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18.

Responding officers found the 17-year-old boy in an outdoor stairwell suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers provided aid to the juvenile who was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The investigation revealed the suspect had fled on foot after the shooting. A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the suspect who was not located. An apartment in the complex was also struck during the encounter. No other injuries or property damage were reported.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information to assist in the investigation. The incident does not appear random.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.