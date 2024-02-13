Barnes & Noble Stores Opening In Gainesville, Manassas

One will be coming to the Shops at Stonewall in Gainesville, and the other in Bull Run Plaza in Manassas.

Last month, the Barnes & Noble at Westgate Plaza in Manassas closed after 25 years. The new Manassas location located on Sudley Manor Drive is set to open in the fall.

The Gainesville store is expected to open next winter, according to Joanna Rothermel, the Vice President or Marketing for Peterson Companies, the owners of the Shops at Stonewall.

