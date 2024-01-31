Baby Born On I-66 In Prince William County

A Virginia State Police trooper pulled up to a baby girl being delivered in a vehicle on I-66 Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Trooper M. Weinholtz was dispatched to a medical emergency call for someone in a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the highway in Prince William County just after 6 a.m., police said.

"Just as the State Trooper pulled up, little Miss Audrey arrived as well," police said.

"Mom, Audrey & Dad safely made their way to the hospital, and all are doing great."

State Police shared a photo of Audrey with a teddy bear they provided, aptly named Trooper Teddy.

