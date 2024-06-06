Assault By Mob: Third Suspect Arrested For Violent Attack At Haymarket Home, Police Say

Eric Yovany Melara, 33, of Manassas, had been wanted in connection with the Feb. 12 assault in Haymarket, Prince William County police said. He was arrested on Wednesday, June 5, and charged with assault by mob, aggravated malicious wounding, and abduction.

Jasmine Denisha Garcia, 36, also of Manassas, and Anthony Agguire were both previously arrested.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 12, officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the 4300 block of Sudley Road, where there were reports of a group that wound up involved in an altercation that rapidly escalated.

Police say that during the fracas, a 31-year-old woman was assaulted, and a 25-year-old man had a knife held to his neck before another person took out a gun and held it to his head.

The fight was broken up and the victims were able to flee to a neighbor's home to contact the police.

Anthony Aguirre was arrested inside the home and found in possession of a gun and ammunition.

