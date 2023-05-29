Animal Abuser Killed Kitten By Bashing Its Skull In Woodbridge, Police Say

Frederick Grant Pierce, 18, was left to watch the 3-month-old Siamese and Maine Coon at one of the Stone Point Apartments in Woodbridge for just a few hours on Friday, May 26, Prince William County police said.

When Pierce's family member returned later in the day, she found the kitten unresponsive in the bedroom. The investigation found at some point during the day, Pierce kicked the kitten in the head multiple times.

Animal Control Officers responded to the scene to recover the animal for further examination to determine the cause of death.

Pierce was subsequently charged with felony animal cruelty.

