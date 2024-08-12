Adam Wells, 30, is facing charges following a short-lived crime spree that started at around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday night in the 1300 block of East Longview Drive, when he was linked to a reported burglary.

Police say that a 28-year-old woman - who was identified as an acquaintance of Wells - woke up to him breaking into her home and destroying property before she was able to get out of the residence before Wells fled the area.

During the burglary investigation, Wells' vehicle was found in the 1300 block of Saxon Street after he allegedly fired shots that struck a second occupied vehicle .

Wells was arrested on Monday, Aug. 12 near the Potomac View Elementary School.

Investigators later recovered a weapon inside his vehicle and it was confirmed that he punctured his victim's tires before the botched burglary.

No injuries were reported, and no property was reported missing.

The Woodbridge resident was charged with:

Shooting at an occupied vehicle;

Shooting near a school;

Burglary;

Destruction of property.

Bond information was unavailable on Monday afternoon and Wells' next court date is pending.

