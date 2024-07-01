Officers were called in the afternoon of Friday, June 28 to investigate a reported incident involving Woodbridge resident Abdul Kanu, who has been accused of raping his 30-year-old victim.

According to police, the incident happened the previous night in the 6100 block of Trident Lane in Woodbridge.

Investigators say that the woman was assaulted by Kanu, who she recently met, while they were at his Woodbridge home. The victim was able to get free the following morning and contacted the police, who tracked down Kanu.

Kanu was identified as the suspect, and on Monday, authorities announced that he has been charged with rape. Bond information was unavailable on July 1, and his court date is pending.

