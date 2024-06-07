87-Year-Old Manassas Driver Tried Ramming Good Samaritan With Car After Hit-Run Crash: Cops

Harold Lawrence Schneider is believed to have struck a Toyota while trying to turn left onto Dumfries Road from Brentsville Road around 7:35 a.m. on June 3, Prince William County police said.

Schneider left the scene in his Lincoln Town Car, but was followed by a civilian who saw it all, police said. The Good Samaritan apparently confronted Schneider on Old Dominion Drive, where they began arguing and Schneider tried to hit the 53-year-old civilian with his car, and then physically struck him, according to police.

The two eventually separated and left the scene. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Schneider, who was found and arrested on June 5, without further incident.

Schneider was charged with attempted malicious wounding, felony hit & run, reckless driving, and assault & battery.

