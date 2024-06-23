15-Year-Old Charged For Role In Robbery That Left Accomplice Dead In Woodbridge: Police

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the Misty Ridge Apartments in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Court early in the morning on Tuesday, June 18 in Woodbridge, where they found a 17-year-old from Spartanburg, South Carolina suffering from gunshot wounds in an outdoor stairwell.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to the department, during the investigation, detectives identified the shooter as an 18-year-old man who lived in the apartment complex, and it was determined that the person killed and the 15-year-old conspired to rob him of marijuana and cash at the apartment.

Police say that the suspects were visiting the area from South Carolina and had prior knowledge of the targeted location.

"On the evening of the incident, the (17-year-old) and accused arrived at the apartment and attempted contact at the front door," according to a police report. "After receiving no answer, the deceased attempted to force entry into the apartment by breaking a window into a room where the 18-year-old resident was sleeping.

"As the (17-year-old) entered the apartment, the 18-year-old fired rounds from his handgun, ultimately fatally striking (him)," the report continues. The (15-year-old) fled the area, and at one point, fired back towards the complex.

No other injuries were reported, and two weapons were recovered at the scene of the incident.

Following the investigation, the teen from Gaffney, South Carolina, was arrested in connection to the death of his associate during the commission of a felonious crime, investigators stated.

The 15-year-old teen was arrested and charged with felony murder, burglary with intent to commit a felony, and shooting into an occupied dwelling. His initial court date is pending and he's being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

