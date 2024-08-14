Warrants have been issued for Toby Shane Kessler, who has no fixed address, for burglary and other offenses after breaking into the presidential hopeful's Virginia headquarters.

Shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, a burglary that was caught on camera found that Kessler forced his way into the building and "spent a brief period of time before leaving."

The office, which is in the 20000 block of Ashbrook Place in Ashburn, is currently being leased by the Trump campaign, officials said, and also serves as the HQ for the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

He appears to have left nothing behind, and it is still unclear what, if anything, he took with him, investigators noted.

Kessler has a history of criminal behavior, and is believed to have been in the DC area since at least 2018. He has a California driver's license.

The incident remains under investigation.

“It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into,” Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman previously said. “We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind.”

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or witnessed the burglary has been asked to contact Det. Franks at the sheriff's office by calling (571) 918-1869.

