Virginia Man Arrested In NJ Councilwoman's Murder

Rashid Ali Bynum, 28, of Portsmouth, VA, was arrested on Tuesday, May 30 at 10:45 a.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Bynum was taken into custody outside a residence in Chesapeake City, VA, without incident, Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said at a news conference.

Bynum was charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, she said. Prosecutors did not say what the motive was in the killing.

At the news conference, Ciccone said that Dwumfour, had a number associated with Bynum in her cellphone contacts, indicating she might have known him, according to The New York Times.

Ciccone declined to take questions at the news conference.

Dwumfour, 30, was found in a vehicle on Samuel Circle in the Parlin section of the borough at around 7:20 p.m. four months ago.

Dwumfour was elected in 2022 and served on Sayreville's human relations commission.

There was much criticism about the lack of public information during the investigation.

Bynum was awaiting extradition to New Jersey where he will then be held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional facility pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court, she said.

