Virginia Beach Masseuse Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Multiple Female Clients

Malik Sayvon Williams, of Hampton, was working at Wine and Unwind Day Spa in Virginia Beach when he committed the acts, according to Colin D. Stolle, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the city of Virginia Beach.

Between March 28, 2022, and May 28, 2022, Williams sexually assaulted multiple women, Stolle said. Virginia Beach Police became aware of the case on April 20, 2022, when one of the victims reported that she was sexually assaulted by Williams during a massage appointment.

Detectives began contacting other clients of Williams, and multiple women reported being sexually assaulted by him. During an interview with detectives, Williams admitted to the sexual conduct, but claimed “most” women “consented” to the sexual acts, authorities said. He claimed he got their consent by the way the women looked at him. He also admitted, “Sometimes I don’t gauge it right.”

The Commonwealth provided testimony from an expert in massage therapy, the ethics of massage therapy, and the recognized forms of massage. She testified that any sexual contact between a massage therapist and client is unethical and can result in revocation of the massage therapist’s license. She also testified about the power differential that exists between a massage therapist and a client, making clients increasingly vulnerable.

Williams was found guilty by a jury of charges of Object Sexual Penetration (2 counts), Aggravated Sexual Battery, and Battery. Circuit Court Judge Stephen C. Mahan, who presided over the four-day trial, will sentence Williams on Sept. 19.

