Vehicle Crashes Through Gun Store Shop In Leesburg Burglary: Police

A vehicle crashed through the front doors of Loudoun Guns and was lodged inside when officers arrived to the Industrial Court business around 4 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, local police said.

Police are investigating the incident as a burglary but did not say whether or not anything what stolen.

The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone who with relevant information is asked to contact Detective Kadric at 703-771-4500 or at mkadric@leesburgva.gov.

