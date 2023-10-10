'Unreasonable Financial Burden:' AG Opposes Dulles Greenway Toll Hike

The Office of the Virginia Attorney General has filed a notice with the State Corporation Commission (SCC) in the Toll Road Investors Partnership II, LLP’s (TRIP II) application for toll increases on the Dulles Greenway.

The SCC in August opened public comment and scheduled hearings on its proposal to increase tolls on the 14-mile roadway to $8.10 during peak hours, up from $5.80 and $6.40 during off-peak hours, up from $5.25.

On Sept. 29, the AG announced its opposition, standing with Virginia ratepayers, Northern Virginia residents, and commuter.

A formal objection was expected to be filed at a later date.

“Traffic in Northern Virginia is a daily challenge, and rising inflation only adds to the costs of commuting to work,” Attorney General Jason Miyares said. "My office stands alongside Virginia commuters who feel this struggle daily, advocating for fairness and resisting toll increases.

"Virginians deserve every hard-earned penny, and we’re here to protect Virginians from unreasonable financial burdens.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.