Trump Campaign Headquarters In Loudoun County Burglarized, Sheriff Says

A suspect is wanted in Virginia after burglarizing a campaign headquarters for former President Donald Trump in Loudoun County, authorities announced.

An alert was issued by the sheriff's office following an incident reported at the Trump For President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11.

The office, which is in the 20000 block of Ashbrook Place, is currently being leased by the Trump campaign, officials said, and also serves as the HQ for the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the agency was alerted to the burglary on Sunday night, and video surveillance showed a White man wearing dark clothing, a dark cap, and backpack entering the location.

It is unclear what he may have taken during the burglary.

No additional details have been provided by investigators.

“It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into,” Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said. “We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind.”

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or witnessed the burglary has been asked to contact Det. Franks at the sheriff's office by calling (571) 918-1869.

