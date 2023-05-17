Three Armed Robberies In 36 Hours: Suspect Arrested In Loudoun County, Police Say

Brayams Andino-Linares, 26, of Herndon, began his spree at the 7-Eleven in the 700 block of W. Church Road around 1:45 a.m. on May 14, authorities said. He demanded money at knifepoint from the clerk, authorities said.

Then, he did the same but with scissors at a Sunoco in the area, around 8:20 a.m., police said. The following day, Andino-Linares went into the Exxon on Falke Plaza with his hand in his pocket, appearing as if he had a weapon, and demanded money, the LCSO said.

In all three robberies, he was seen leaving the store in a grey Toyota Camry.

Andino-Linares was arrested Tuesday morning, May 16 at a home on West Church Road in Sterling, the sheriff's office said. He was charged with three counts of robbery and remanded to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

