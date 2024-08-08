Threat Targeting The Hill School Of Middleburg Was Likely Swatting Call: Sheriff

First responders were called to The Hill School of Middleburg on South Madison Street at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, where there was a reported threat made against the school.

Deputies from the sheriff's office and the Middleburg Police Department both responded to the building, which was search and cleared.

No threat was found at the facility.

Shortly before noon, officials said that the scene at the school was clear, and that all students and faculty members were accounted for.

No injuries were reported.

According to investigators, the incident appears to have been a swatting call, though deputies will continue to do extra patrols in the area as a precaution.

The incident remains under investigation.

