These Siblings Are Bringing South Korea’s No. 1 Bakery To Loudon County

The Kooks are the owners of the first Paris Baguette in Loudoun County, which is slated to open in Brambleton this fall.

Joe, a former Starbucks barista and personal trainer, and Yulia, a former IT professional, along with brother Andrew were looking for a business opportunity they could do together.

“I love food,” said Joe, “and have been looking for a good and cool brand—not just mass-produced. Paris Baguette has quality goods and puts effort into all their menu items. They have some of the best bread you can find!”

Paris Baguette prides itself on being a community bakery. Bread, cakes, and pastries are the focus. But you’ll find Lavazza coffee served as well as sandwiches and salads.

The chain that started in South Korea in 1988 and took that country by storm—there are over 3,000 Paris Baguette shops in South Korea alone—is growing quickly in the United States.

Today you’ll find 137 Paris Baguettes in 27 states, with another 70 under construction. By year's end, there will be shops in 38 states—including 10 in Virginia.

Yulia, who spent her early years in Seoul, recalls the brand from her childhood and how Paris Baguette cakes were always part of any special occasion.

“I have good memories of Paris Baguette,” said Yulia, “I’ve always had their pastries and cakes and I really like their brand.”

Blueberry Yogurt Cake is their favorite.

“Everything on the menu is equally very good,” said Joe speaking for himself and Yulia, “but if I had to choose, it’s the blueberry yogurt cake. It tastes like cheesecake. It’s my #1 choice. Everything else is a close second.”

Paris Baguette Chief Development Officer Mark Mele recalls meeting the Kooks about a year ago.

“They love Paris Baguette,” said Mele about the siblings from the company’s North American headquarters in Moonachie, NJ. “They are passionate about what we do and how we treat our guests, the way that guests feel about our brand, and they are onboard with our concept."

Joe and Yulia cannot wait for their grand opening.

“Our only goal is to open, serve people bread, and make them happy,” said Joe.

Look for Paris Baguette at 23710 Schooler Plaza in Brambleton this fall.

