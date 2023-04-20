Teens In Custody For Fredericksburg HS Student's Killing

Lorenzo Brooks, 16, and Aaron Randolph Carter, 19, have both been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, for their roles in the killing of Josiah Smith, police announced.

At approximately 3 p.m. on March 26, officers were called to investigate a reported shooting in the 400 block of Chadwick Court, and upon arrival, they found Smith unresponsive, lying in a parking space with multiple gunshot wounds.

They performed CPR and attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived to rush him to an area hospital, where the teen was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

No motive for the murder has been announced by investigators.

Carter and Brooks were identified as the main suspects, and investigators released photos of the former, as well as a suspect vehicle. Neither teen has been apprehended.

