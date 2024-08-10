Partly Cloudy 86°

Teen Son Killed Father With Same Name During Domestic Dispute In Ashburn, Sheriff Says

A 19-year-old suspect is in custody for the fatal shooting of his father during a domestic dispute on Friday night in Loudoun County, according to the sheriff's office.

Jerome Edward Thompson Jr.

 Photo Credit: Loudoun County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Jerome Edward Thompson, Jr. has been identified as the person accused of killing Jerome Edward Thompson, 50, in an incident that played out at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 in the 22000 block of Leanne Terrace in Auburn.

Investigators say they believe the incident was domestic related, and confirmed that the two were father and son. The child was taken into custody shorty after the shooting.

Thompson was charged with second-degree murder and use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

