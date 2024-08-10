Teen Son Killed Father With Same Name During Domestic Dispute In Ashburn, Sheriff Says

Jerome Edward Thompson, Jr. has been identified as the person accused of killing Jerome Edward Thompson, 50, in an incident that played out at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 in the 22000 block of Leanne Terrace in Auburn.

Investigators say they believe the incident was domestic related, and confirmed that the two were father and son. The child was taken into custody shorty after the shooting.

Thompson was charged with second-degree murder and use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Check Daily Voice for updates

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.