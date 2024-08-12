Suspect At Large After Breaking Into Leesburg Jewelry Store, Police Say

A surveillance photo has been released by the Leesburg Police Department as they continue to investigate a burglary at White and Ivory Diamonds that was reported early on Saturday morning.

At approximately 5:10 a.m. on Aug. 10, officers responded to an alarm at the store in the 1600 block of Village Market Boulevard SE, where they were met by a damaged front door and a building that had been entered.

Investigators say that nothing from the store appears to have been taken during the break-in.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes. No other identifying information has been provided by the police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

