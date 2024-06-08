Sterling Man, 23, Wanted For Shooting At Occupied Car, Sheriff Says

Dylan Michael Jacobs Dupuis, of Sterling, stopped his car on the passenger side of the victim's at West Holly Avenue and South Sterling Boulevard on Friday night, June 7, the sheriff's office said

Dupuis tried to get the victim's attention then pulled the trigger on his gun, hitting the victim's car before fleeing, police said. He is wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle, felony possession of a firearm, and eluding law enforcement.

Anyone who knows where Dupuis is or who witnessed the shooting is urged to contact Detective McCormack at (703) 777-1021. To stay anonymous, call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the LCSO app.

