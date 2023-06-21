Light Rain 63°

Stabbing Suspect Held Without Bond In Loudoun County

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in a stabbing that happened last month in Loudoun County.

Gustavo Portillo-Aguilar.
Gustavo Portillo-Aguilar. Photo Credit: Leesburg PD
Cecilia Levine
Gustavo Portillo-Aguilar, 21, of Leesburg, was arguing with an 18-year-old man when he stabbed him on the 200 block of Shirley Square SE just before midnight on Thursday, May 25, police in Leesburg said.

Portillo-Aguilar then got a gun and threatened the teen and a 29-year-old woman, at which point both victims fled in a vehicle. 

Portillo-Aguilar knew the woman and this was not a random attack, police said. He was taken into custody on Friday, June 16, on one count of aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of brandishing a firearm.

Portillo-Aguilar is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

