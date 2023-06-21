Stabbing Suspect Held Without Bond In Loudoun County

Gustavo Portillo-Aguilar, 21, of Leesburg, was arguing with an 18-year-old man when he stabbed him on the 200 block of Shirley Square SE just before midnight on Thursday, May 25, police in Leesburg said.

Portillo-Aguilar then got a gun and threatened the teen and a 29-year-old woman, at which point both victims fled in a vehicle.

Portillo-Aguilar knew the woman and this was not a random attack, police said. He was taken into custody on Friday, June 16, on one count of aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of brandishing a firearm.

Portillo-Aguilar is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.