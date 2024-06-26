Search For Missing Sterling Man Enters Day 5 As Heat Indexes Soar Over 100 Degrees

With temperatures approaching the upper 90s and the heat index possibly hitting 105 degrees, concerns are mounting for Edward Lane, who suffers from dementia and was reported missing on Thursday, June 20 in Loudoun County.

He was last seen in the 19000 block of Youngs Cliff Road in Sterling.

According to the sheriff's office, they "have deployed all possible resources, along with other agencies, in the search for Lane," though members of the community have been advised to avoid the area.

"We thank the general public for offers of assistance with the search but because of the terrain, which has inherent dangers, as well as some of the resources deployed, we ask that the public stay away from the heavily wooded area," they posted online.

Instead, neighbors have been asked to double check any security or doorbell cameras for possible footage of Lane when he went missing.

The search continues as of Wednesday, June 26, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding Lane or his whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators by at the agency by calling (703) 777-1021.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.