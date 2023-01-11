Racist Writing Reported Inside Heritage High School Bathroom Walls

The Leesburg Police Department has been called to investigate racist writing that was found in three bathrooms at an area high school.

Officials say that officials at Heritage High School found three instances of racist writing on the walls of bathrooms inside the building, and are now working with the Loudoun County Public Schools to investigate the incidents.

The nature of the graffiti has not been disclosed by investigators.

According to police, school officials have since searched all bathrooms and locker rooms at Heritage High School and are in the process of removing the racist messages.

“There is no place in our society for this type of hateful behavior,” officials stated. “The Leesburg Police Department takes such reprehensible actions seriously.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department School Resource Office Unit.

Anyone who has information has been asked to contact Officer Bolden at the Leesburg Police Department by calling (703) 771-4500 or emailing RBolden@leesburgva.gov.

