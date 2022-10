Police in Loudoun County are investigating a student-on-student assault.

Details were scarce in the incident that allegedly occurred between two juvenile students at Smart's Middle School in Leesburg, local police said on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The apparent assault is being investigated by the Leesburg Police Department and Loudoun County Public Schools.

This is a developing story. Check Daily voice for updates.

