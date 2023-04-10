No Joking Matter: School Threat Targeting VA School Investigated By Sheriff's Office

There will be an increased police presence at a Virginia high school on Tuesday when students return to class after a recent social media threat was investigated by the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.

Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office was made aware of an online social media threat to a school with the initials “RHS,” which are believed to represent Riverbend High School, officials said.

Following “an extensive investigation,” detectives from the sheriff’s office were able to identify the student who posted the threat on social media, and it was ultimately deemed not credible, and was played as a part of a misguided prank.

The case is now pending a review with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

On Tuesday, April 11, when students return to class following the holiday, members of the sheriff’s office will be at the high school “to answer any questions or concerns over the recent threat.”

“Every threat must be taken seriously,” officials said. “Threats of violence (are) no laughing matter and even if students believe a threat is a joke, they should let an adult know rather than repost it.”

