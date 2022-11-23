Loudoun County Schools Behavioral Assistant Accused Of Assaulting Student: Sheriff

A behavioral assistant with Loudoun County Public Schools has been charged with assaulting a student, authorities said.

An investigation into Julie D. Hancher, 55, of Leesburg, was launched after a school resource officer at Lightridge High School notified officials on Monday, Nov. 14, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

The alleged assaults took place inside a classroom on two occasions.

Hancher was then charged with two counts of assault on Tuesday, Nov. 22, authorities said.

The underage victim's identity was being withheld by police to protect their identity.

The investigation remains ongoing.

