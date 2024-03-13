Fair 70°

Propane Company Sees Loudoun County-Wide Restrictions After Deadly Home Explosion

A propane company has been issued temporary restrictions in Loudoun County in the weeks following a home explosion that killed a firefighter, officials said.

Trevor Brown, of the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company, was killed in the Friday night, Feb. 16 blast, Loudoun Fire &amp; Rescue said.

 Photo Credit: Loudoun County Fire and Rescue
The Feb. 16 explosion at 347 Silver Ridge Dr., in Sterling, was caused by a leaking 500-gallon propane tank, the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office (LCFR-FMO) said.

The investigation showed that propane leaked into the tank and around the structure and was ignited by an ignition source, that remains unknown. As a result of the explosion, 45-year-old Sterling Volunteer firefighter Trevor Brown died.

Meanwhile, the county's fire marshal has imposed restrictions on all branches of petroleum service Southern States Cooperative from delivering and transferring propane within Loudoun County, as it reviews and updates its fire code-related information.

"Until Southern States completes its fire code updates, residents of Loudoun County and its incorporated towns may experience interruptions to their normal propane service delivery," fire officials said.

Ten firefighters were taken to area hospitals with injuries in the explosion that killed Brown.

