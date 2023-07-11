Fair 90°

Police Seize 17 Pounds Of Pot, Marijuana Products During Stop In Leesburg

Police in Virginia busted an Arlington woman with a veritable dispensary in her car during what would have otherwise have been a routine traffic stop.

Maria Yabar
Maria Yabar Photo Credit: Leesburg Police Department
Zak Failla
Maria Yabar, 34, was stopped late on Sunday, July 9 by a member of the Leesburg Police Department, when she committed a traffic violation in the area of East Market Street and Catoctin Circle, authorities say.

The officer could not have expected what he found during the subsequent stop.

While interviewing Yabar on Sunday night, police say that investigators recovered more than 17 pounds of marijuana and multiple marijuana-related products inside her Honda Accord.

Yabar was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell, give, or distribute more than five pounds of marijuana.

She was released on a $10,000 bond pending her next court appearance.

