Police Probing Shooting At Busy Loudoun County Shopping Plaza (Developing)

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday night, members of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office were called to the 22000 block of Dulles Retail Plaza in Sterling, where there was a reported shooting.

No information about the victim or possible shooter has been released by the sheriff's office.

More details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

