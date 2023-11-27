Fair and Breezy 45°

Police Probing Shooting At Busy Loudoun County Shopping Plaza (Developing)

An investigation has been launched in Loudoun County after a shooting was reported in the area of a busy shopping plaza, police say.

<p>22000 block of Dulles Retail Plaza in Sterling </p>

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday night, members of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office were called to the 22000 block of Dulles Retail Plaza in Sterling, where there was a reported shooting.

No information about the victim or possible shooter has been released by the sheriff's office.

More details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

