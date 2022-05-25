Three Kids Orphaned After Parents Found Dead In Ashburn Home: Report

Support is building for three children whose parents were found dead at their Ashburn home earlier this week.

The married couple was identified by their church as Mariam and John. The two were from Egypt and shared three children together, NBC Washington reports.

John was found dead outside of the home 200060 block of Old Line Terrance around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. Later that day, Mariam's body was found inside the house.

Police were not releasing any details in their deaths.

Deputies do not believe there is any threat to the community. There were no other injuries reported.

The GoFundMe page had raised more than $9,000 as of Wednesday, May 25.

