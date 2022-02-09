Teen Shooting Suspect Apprehended For Hospitalizing 15-Year-Old In DC: Police

An 18-year-old suspect has been apprehended and is facing a weapons charge following an investigation into a late-summer shooting in Virginia, authorities announced.

Aaron Walker, of Southeast, DC, was identified as one of the suspects who shot a 15-year-old teen multiple times early in the morning on Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Metropolitan Police Department announced on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Police said that at approximately 2:45 a.m. on the morning of the shooting, officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Fort Dupont Street in Southeast DC.

It is alleged that one of the suspects involved in the incident brandished a handgun and shot their victim - whose name has not been released. They then fled in a vehicle, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Walker was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (gun). Other suspects remain at large.

The shooting remains under investigation, and a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of any possible suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact investigators by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to the department’s “Text Tip Line” at 50411.

