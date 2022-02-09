Contact Us
Loudoun Daily Voice serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Return to your home site

Menu

Loudoun Daily Voice serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Suspects At Large After Midday Shooting In Northwest DC, Police Say (DEVELOPING)

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The suspects were last seen in the 1800 block on 7th Street in DC.
The suspects were last seen in the 1800 block on 7th Street in DC. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police in Maryland are attempting to track down a pair of shooting suspects who are now wanted in Washington, DC.

The DC Police Department said that there was a shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Street in Northwest at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.

The first suspect was described as being Black, in his 50s, wearing all black clothing. The second was described as being Black, bald with a short beard.

No other information was provided about the pair, who were last seen fleeing southbound from the area on foot.

Police did not disclose if there were any injuries or a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.