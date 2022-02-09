Suspects At Large After Midday Shooting In Northwest DC, Police Say (DEVELOPING)

Police in Maryland are attempting to track down a pair of shooting suspects who are now wanted in Washington, DC.

The DC Police Department said that there was a shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Street in Northwest at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.

The first suspect was described as being Black, in his 50s, wearing all black clothing. The second was described as being Black, bald with a short beard.

No other information was provided about the pair, who were last seen fleeing southbound from the area on foot.

Police did not disclose if there were any injuries or a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

