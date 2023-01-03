Son Accused Of Murdering Father With Hatchet In Hamilton Home

A 24-year-old man in Virginia has been accused of murdering his father early on Monday morning in their family home, the Loudoun County Sheriff announced.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, Hamilton resident Angus Brown was taken into custody in the 17000 block of Twinoaks Place, following an investigation by the sheriff's office into a reported stabbing during a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, authorities say that they found 62-year-old David Brown inside, suffering from life-threatening stab wounds that allegedly were caused by a hatchet. He was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

At the time of the incident, officials say that Brown lived in the house along with his mother and brother, who were both home at the time of the domestic incident.

No motive for the murder has been determined as the investigation into the stabbing continues.

The younger Brown was apprehended without incident by sheriff's deputies and charged with second-degree murder, and shoot, stab, cut, or wound in the commission of a felony.

He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

