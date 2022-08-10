Murder Suspect Released From Virginia Prison Back In Custody, Sheriff Says

A murder suspect who was recently released from a Virginia prison is back in police custody, authorities announced.

Stone Colburn, 25, was apprehended in Georgia by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County following his release from prison for allegedly stabbing his brother’s girlfriend to death and wounding her 9-month-old in 2021, officials said.

Colburn was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, when his original charges for murder were dismissed by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney.

Then, on Friday, Oct. 7, charges were obtained on Colburn for concealment of a dead body.

More details regarding Colburn's arrest are expected to be released by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office as they are made available.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.