Police & Fire

Missing Loudoun County Man In Danger, May Need Help: Police

Josh Lanier
Chris Martin
Chris Martin Photo Credit: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

Loudoun County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who may be in danger or in need of help. 

Chris Martin, 33, of Purcellville, walked away from his Ketocin Church Road home recently and has not returned, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies did not say when he vanished, but they say he is considered to be in danger because of a health or physical issue. 

Martin is 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 135 pounds. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants. 

Deputies ask anyone with information on his disappearance or location to call the Loudoun County Sheriff's office at 703-777-1021 or dial 911.

