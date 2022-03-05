Contact Us
Police & Fire

Missing 12-Year-Old Last Seen Leaving Virginia Home: Sheriff's Office

David Cifarelli
Karen Orellana
Karen Orellana Photo Credit: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old from Sterling.

Karen Orellana was last seen leaving her home on Carriage Court in the Mirror Ridge community in the evening of Tuesday, May 3, the office said. 

She is described as standing 4'5," weighing 100 pounds and with brown hair and eyes, the office said. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white sneakers while carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the office at 703-777-1021 or 911. 

