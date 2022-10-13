Man Accused Of Attempting To Smother Woman To Death With Pillow In Ashburn, Sheriff Says

A 51-year-old Virginia man is facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly attempting to smother a woman to death with a pillow, police say.

Ashburn resident Steven Dennen was charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault following an early morning investigation into an incident on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Thursday morning to a reported assault in the 21800 block of Parcels Ridge Court in Ashburn.

Investigators said that the woman reported to deputies that a man known to her smothered her with a pillow and believed he was trying to kill her before she was able to fight off the man, later identified as Dennen, and flee the residence.

Dennen was identified as the suspect and was located on foot a few blocks away from the alleged incident. He was placed under arrest without incident and charged accordingly.

He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bail.

