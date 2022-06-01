Loudoun County School Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

Authorities evacuated a Loudoun County high school on Wednesday, June 1, after a staff member received a note that claimed someone had planted a bomb in the building.

The Sheriff's Office said students at Potomac Falls High School in Sterling would be let out of classes at 2 p.m. so deputies could investigate the threat made earlier that day. Authorities did not detail how the message was delivered or what it said. Deputies must take the threat seriously even if they don't think it's credible.

Officials with Loudoun County Public Schools worked with the Sheriff's Office to coordinate the evacuation. They asked parents to avoid the area around Potomac Falls and neighboring River Bend Middle School unless they needed to pick up their child.

"Having extra people and vehicles on campus will impede law enforcement and emergency personnel and hamper the speed of their investigation," Loudoun County Public Schools said in a tweet.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies would sweep the building once students were safely away.

