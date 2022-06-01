Contact Us
Loudoun Daily Voice serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Return to your home site

Menu

Loudoun Daily Voice serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Arrest Made In Stabbing Death Of 18-Year-Old Alexandria Student: Police
Police & Fire

Loudoun County School Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office Photo Credit: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

Authorities evacuated a Loudoun County high school on Wednesday, June 1, after a staff member received a note that claimed someone had planted a bomb in the building. 

The Sheriff's Office said students at Potomac Falls High School in Sterling would be let out of classes at 2 p.m. so deputies could investigate the threat made earlier that day. Authorities did not detail how the message was delivered or what it said. Deputies must take the threat seriously even if they don't think it's credible. 

Officials with Loudoun County Public Schools worked with the Sheriff's Office to coordinate the evacuation. They asked parents to avoid the area around Potomac Falls and neighboring River Bend Middle School unless they needed to pick up their child.

"Having extra people and vehicles on campus will impede law enforcement and emergency personnel and hamper the speed of their investigation," Loudoun County Public Schools said in a tweet. 

The Sheriff's Office said deputies would sweep the building once students were safely away. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.