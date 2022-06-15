Leesburg Bank Robber Who Blamed Crime On Low Blood Sugar Gets 4 Years In Prison: Report

A 66-year-old Virginia who robbed a Leesburg bank last year will spend the next four years in prison, Loudoun Now reported this week.

Kenneth W. Sencindiver pleaded guilty in March to robbing the M&T Bank on East Market Street, the newspaper said. The Winchester man approached a teller at the bank on Nov. 19 and handed her a note, prosecutors said during the trial.

It read: “I am armed; Give me all the money that’s in your drawer; do not put dye packs. I am not alone, there are people watching, they are ready to shoot or kill," WTOP reported in March. The teller gave him $525 but didn't follow his instructions. She included a dye pack in the bag of money that exploded as Sencindiver ran to his getaway vehicle in the parking lot that his son was driving, Loudoun Now reported.

Police arrested father and son two days later, after a multi-county car chase that ended at the campus of Patrick Henry College, WTOP said.

A judge sentenced him to four years in prison on Tuesday, June 14.

At his trial, Sencindiver told the court that he hadn't planned to rob the bank. His initial idea was to snatch purses at a McDonald's restaurant, the newspaper said. Sencindiver said he is diabetic, and his low blood sugar likely caused him to make such a bad decision and rob the bank.

Judge Douglas L. Fleming Jr. told Sencindiver he should have stolen a sandwich, Loudoun Now wrote.

Sencindiver pleaded guilty to robbery with threat or intimidation, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, the newspaper said. He faced up to five years in prison as part of the plea deal.

He still faces charges in Clarke and Frederick counties, Loudoun Now reported.

Sencindiver has an extensive criminal history. A judge sentenced him to two years in prison in 2017 for sexually assaulting a teenager in a store's dressing room as she tried on clothes, The Winchester Star reported at the time.

The judge also required him to register as a sex offender, the newspaper said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.