Convicted Felon Fired Into Ashburn Apartment During Argument: Police

Authorities are looking for a convicted felon they say shot multiple shots into an Ashburn apartment in Ashburn and then ran away.

Angad S. Sivia, 30, of Leesburg, was visiting an Omeara Terrace home at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. He got into an argument with residents there before he fired into the building, authorities said. No one was injured.

Deputies say the shooting is not connected to other reports of shots being fired in the Ashburn area in recent weeks.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Sivia. He is described as being 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He is wanted on charges of two counts of discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling, attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, officials said.

Investigators believe Sivia has fled the area.

Deputies ask anyone with information on Sivia's whereabouts to call Loudoun County Sheriff's Detective R. Schmidt at 703-777-1021. People can also submit a tip through the Sheriff’s Office app.

