Bat-Wielding Suspects At Large After Violent Leesburg Convenience Store Robbery: Sheriff

Recognize them?

Police in Virginia are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a pair of wanted suspects who terrorized a Leesburg convenience store with baseball bats.

An alert was issued by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office after two men entered the Valero gas station in the 13200 block of James Monroe Highway shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and robbed it.

Investigators said that two men entered the store, and while one suspect took money from the cash register, a second assaulted an employee at the gas station several times with a wooden baton, causing undisclosed injuries.

The employee was treated at an area hospital and was later released on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The sheriff’s office described the suspects as being Black men who were wearing gloves and masks during the armed robbery. One of the men was in black pants and a grey hooded sweatshirt with a multi-colored bat, and the other was wearing grey pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and carried a red-colored baton.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or suspects has been asked to contact Det. Schmidt at the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office by calling (703) 777-1021 or submitting a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office app, which is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.