Planes Damaged When Hanger Catches Fire At Leesburg Executive Airport

Some travelers were left in a lurch at the Leesburg Executive Airport on Sunday morning when a fire left several planes damaged on the tarmac, officials say.

Zak Failla
At approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, a fire was reported at the airport in the B T-hanger in the north end of the airfield.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue personnel were quick to respond to the scene and had the fire under control swiftly with an assist from a Leesburg Police officer, but not before the flames damaged at least nine planes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Later on Sunday afternoon, officials said that the airport was open for business. No information about possible delays or canceled flights were announced.

