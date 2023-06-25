Planes Damaged When Hanger Catches Fire At Leesburg Executive Airport

At approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, a fire was reported at the airport in the B T-hanger in the north end of the airfield.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue personnel were quick to respond to the scene and had the fire under control swiftly with an assist from a Leesburg Police officer, but not before the flames damaged at least nine planes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Later on Sunday afternoon, officials said that the airport was open for business. No information about possible delays or canceled flights were announced.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.