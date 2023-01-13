Contact Us
These Bus Lines Won't Run As Loudoun County Transit Workers Strike For Third Day

Cecilia Levine
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 strikes.
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 strikes. Photo Credit: Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689

Many bus lines in Loudoun County won't run Friday, Jan. 13 as transit workers strike for the third day in a row.

The workers have remained on the picket lines this week, staying in their cars overnight demanding better benefits and higher pay from employer Keolis.

Click here for a list of impacted lines.

Members and leaders of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 met with Keolis on Thursday, Jan. 12 in hopes of reaching a fair contract, the union said in a release.

“The offer from Keolis did not come close to addressing the key outstanding issues in bargaining, prompting striking Loudoun County Transit workers to leave the room in disgust,” it reads.

Keolis apparently refused to continue talks and said their proposal was their “last, best and final” offer.

